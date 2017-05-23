911 call after man kills wife brings attention to domestic violence

Deputies say the man drove up on a four-wheeler and pointed a gun at them.More
Forty-two days after Allan Stephens pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his wife of 39 years, we’ve obtained the 911 audio from Stephens to Massac County, Illinois, Dispatch.More
The investigation report says former McCracken County deputy jailer Sgt. Ben Green removed 19 inmates from protective custody and into the jail's general population cells.More
The former treasurer of a Kentucky church was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison after accepting a guilty plea to the charge that she embezzled thousands of dollars from the church.More
A Benton, Kentucky man charged with using his clients personal information to obtain loans has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay over $100,000 in restitution.More
