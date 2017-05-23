911 call after man kills wife brings attention to domestic violence

Forty-two days after Allan Stephens pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his wife of 39 years, we’ve obtained the 911 audio from Stephens to Massac County, Illinois, Dispatch.

Allan and Debbie Stephens were arguing before Allan killed her in December. He will serve 30 years in prison.

We reported that investigator Chad Kaylor said Debbie actually solved her own murder by recording the argument that led up to her death.

The 911 audio proves the two were arguing before the murder. To listen to that audio, click here.

“Was it a fight or what exactly happened?” the dispatcher asked.

“We were arguing. We had been arguing all day. I didn't intend to kill her, but that's what I've done,” Allan replied.

After 17 years at the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, Kaylor doesn’t get surprised anymore. He sees domestic violence as one of the major problems facing the county. No records show that Debbie and Allan ever had an argument or fight. “It's because it's not reported a lot of the time. They don't want to call police to get in the middle of their marital issues, their problems, you find out. Domestic violence isn't something that just happens that one time,” Kaylor said.

Debbie's family had no idea anything was going on in their home. She never said anything, and the two were married for 39 years. But, Kaylor said he thinks there may be subtle things you can look out for when it comes to domestic violence.

Asking questions made the list. If you notice a family member’s spouse is controlling or domineering, you should reach out and ask questions. “There might have been some signs that Stephens had been controlling from some of the things he had said to her,” Kaylor said.

Kaylor’s wife, Abbey, takes many of the calls that he responds to. The dispatcher said most of the 911 calls she answers are domestic violence. “People are capable of anything,” she said. “If you hear something, even if it's minor, call it in.”

In the 911 recording, Allan explicitly lays out what he’s done. “I shot her right in the head. Nobody is ever going to believe it was not on purpose. It doesn't matter anyway,” he said.

Kaylor thinks reporting domestic violence leaves a paper trail that could be useful in a trial down the road. He also tells us oftentimes victims either drop the charges on an abuser or go back to them after their jail time.

Here is a list of domestic violence resources in our area:

Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center – Paducah

270-443-6001 Business; 800-585-2686 Hotline

Guardian Family Services – Metropolis

618-524-9922 Business; 618-524-4357 Hotline

New Pathways for Children – Melber, Kentucky

270-674-6061

Cairo Women’s Shelter – Cairo, Illinois

618-734-4357 Business; 618-734-4357 Hotline

Anna Bixby’s Women’s Center – Harrisburg, Illinois

618-252-8389 Business; 800-421-8456 Hotline

Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center – Charleston, Missouri

573-649-3731 Business; 800-382-7294 Hotline