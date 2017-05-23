Local VA educates veterans about benefits

After serving their country, many veterans are in need of health care. The Department of Veterans Affairs held a town hall meeting in Carbondale, Illinois, Tuesday aimed at educating veterans about the health resources available to them.

"There are some that's all they have, and if you ever go around to all of the clinics, you realize that's all they have," said veteran Don Skouby said about VA benefits.

But at the town hall, VA representatives told the crowd some veterans choose not to access benefits for fear they’re taking resources away from their military brothers in greater need.

"We are taught be tough. You don't need a doctor, you don't need medical help, but these are benefits they have earned by serving their country," said Marion VA Associate Director Tim Hartwell.

Skouby knows, because he used to think that way. Then, the cost of his medicine started to climb. He found it through the VA for a better price.

"It's there for them. Like they said, if you are not signed up and you're eligible, you need to," said Skouby.

The VA plans to host another town hall at Southern Illinois University when classes are back in session.

VA representatives will also host a town hall in Owensboro, Kentucky, next month.