5/23 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, May 23rd.

KHSAA

Baseball

1st District Championship
Hickman County 7, Carlisle County 5

2nd District Championship
McCracken County 11, Paducah Tilghman 3

3rd District Championship
Graves County 7, Ballard Memorial 3

4th District Championship
Calloway County 14, Marshall County 4

5th District Championship
Livingston Central 6, Crittenden County 3

7th District Championship
Caldwell County 11, Madisonville-NH 1

8th District Championship
Christian County 5, UHA 1

Softball

1st District Championship
Carlisle County 11, Hickman County 3

2nd District Championship
McCracken County 7, Paducah Tilghman 1

3rd District Championship
Ballard Memorial 6, Graves County 4

4th District Championship
Calloway County 2, Marshall County 1

5th District Championship
Lyon County 3, Crittenden County 1

7th District Championship
Madisonville 12, Caldwell County 1

8th District Championship
Christian County 13, UHA 0

