5/23 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, May 23rd.
KHSAA
Baseball
1st District Championship
Hickman County 7, Carlisle County 5
2nd District Championship
McCracken County 11, Paducah Tilghman 3
3rd District Championship
Graves County 7, Ballard Memorial 3
4th District Championship
Calloway County 14, Marshall County 4
5th District Championship
Livingston Central 6, Crittenden County 3
7th District Championship
Caldwell County 11, Madisonville-NH 1
8th District Championship
Christian County 5, UHA 1
Softball
1st District Championship
Carlisle County 11, Hickman County 3
2nd District Championship
McCracken County 7, Paducah Tilghman 1
3rd District Championship
Ballard Memorial 6, Graves County 4
4th District Championship
Calloway County 2, Marshall County 1
5th District Championship
Lyon County 3, Crittenden County 1
7th District Championship
Madisonville 12, Caldwell County 1
8th District Championship
Christian County 13, UHA 0
