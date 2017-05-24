Paducah expects more than $34M in expenditures in FY 2018

Paducah is expected to spend $34.4 million on services for you in Fiscal Year 2018. That's the projected total for expenditures from the city's general fund.

City leaders held a nearly four-hour long workshop Tuesday to discuss the next budget.

The city is expecting to see an increase in general fund revenue of about $918,000, or 2.7 percent.

Some of the money will go to the first phase of the Paducah City Hall renovation project and the first phase of the E911 equipment project.

The first reading of the budget is set for June 13, and the vote is scheduled for June 27.

The next budget year begins July 1.