DQ brings back two '90s fan favorites

‘90s trends are in. Fashion, jewelry, shoes, toys and even hairstyles popular during that decade are part of a nostalgic revival taking place in 2017.

Dairy Queen is adding some treats to that list: Treatzza Pizza on May 22 and Misty Slush on June 26.

“There is an obvious resurgence in everything ‘90s and both Treatzza Pizza and Misty Slush were fan favorites from that era,” said Barry Westrum, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation. “Those two treats were loved by fans from day one. They asked us to bring them back and we delivered.”

The national launch of Treatzza Pizza comes just in time to celebrate the unofficial kick-off of summer. Fans can choose from Choco Brownie, Reese’s®, M&M® and Heath® Treatzza Pizzas. The crust is hand-made with a fudge cookie crunch that’s layered with DQ signature vanilla soft serve, candy pieces and topped off with a chocolate drizzle. The inspiration for Treatzza Pizza was the consumers need for a “smaller size cake” for any occasion.

Misty Slush, which will be added to the permanent DQ menu this summer in such fruit flavors as Cherry, Blue-Raspberry, Grape, Strawberry-Kiwi and Lemon-Lime.