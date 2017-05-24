Work to continue Wednesday on budget for Illinois

The Illinois General Assembly is back to work after the Senate approved a major spending package.More
The Illinois Senate has approved a $5 billion income tax increase to fund what Democrats say would be a balanced, $37.3 billion budget.More
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.More
Illinois is set to eliminate the statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases through legislation passed with support from a victim of imprisoned former U.S. Rep. Dennis Hastert.More
Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's chief education adviser says the governor won't support an overhaul of Illinois' school-funding formula if it benefits Chicago Public Schools "at the expense" of others.More
