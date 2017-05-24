Six things to know - 5/24/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Three more arrests overnight in connection to the deadly attack at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester. Twenty-two people died in Tuesday's attack and authorities now say more than 100 people were injured. Police also say they are now confident they know the identities of all the people who were killed.



A reminder about the memorial services for Sierra Jones. She was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Marshall County. Visitation is today from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Collier Funeral Home in Benton, Kentucky. The funeral is tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. also at Collier Funeral Home.



The intersection of Perryville Road and Cape Rock Drive will be closed today. Crews in Cape Girardeau, Missouri will be working on the road and a nearby water system. The intersection is expected to be closed until Monday.



A closure on North Gum Springs Road between US 62 and Lovelaceville Road is also planned today. The McCracken County road engineer says crews will be installing shoulders on recently paved roads. Crews will be working in the area from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. today and tomorrow.



President Trump's proposed budget will be the focus of meetings on Capitol Hill today. The treasury secretary and the White House budget director will both testify before Congress and answer their questions.



President Trump met with Pope Francis. The meeting comes midway through Trump's 9-day international trip. The president and pope met for about 30 minutes.