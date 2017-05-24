Over 25,000 car seats being recalled by Graco

Over 25,000 car seats are being recalled because the harnesses may not work in a crash.



Graco Children's Products Inc. (Graco) is recalling certain models of Graco My Ride 65 convertible car seats made in 2014.



A recent test by the National Transportation Safety Administration found that the webbing on the harnesses did not meet federal requirements for breaking strength.



The failed test means that the harnesses could possibly break during a crash.



Graco is providing free replacement kits with new harness restraints and installation instructions. They say the car seats can still be used until customers get their replacement kits.



You can submit a request for a replacement kit by clicking here.



The car seats affected were made between May 16, 2014 and August 1, 2014.



All recalled seats will have a webbing tag code of “2014/06.” If you have a car seat without this webbing tag code it is not a part of the recall.



For more information on the recall, click here.



Graco My Ride TM 65 Model Numbers Affected Manufacturing Date Range AND Webbing Tag Code 2014/06 1908152 7/23/2014 through 7/27/2014 1813074 6/20/2014 through 7/27/2014 1872691 5/16/2014 through 8/1/2014 1853478 7/11/2014 through 7/27/2014 1871689 7/5/2014 through 7/24/2014 1877535 5/26/2014 through 7/27/2014 1813015 7/3/2014 through 7/24/2014 1794334 5/20/2014 through 7/15/2014