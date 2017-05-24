Ways to Help Your Pet Cope with Severe Weather

A flash of lightning, a clap of thunder, sounds of severe weather that may scare you, but what about your pet? Does your pet suffer from a severe weather phobia?

“About twenty percent of your pets have anxiety issues and a lot of that can manifest into signs of distress when bad weather gets here,” says Paul Jaco, a doctor of veterinarian medicine.

Jaco says if your pet suffers from a severe weather phobia, you might want to get your pet an anxiety jacket or a special collar.

“There’s a collar that has pheromones in it, it’s a calming collar,” said Jaco.

But what if that doesn’t work, when should you take Fido to see a veterinarian?

“If this pet is panting, restless, and seeking hiding places under the bed and so forth, he’s really struggling,” says Jaco.

Jaco also suggest another option.

“Now there is a drug called Sileo, it’s a gel, it goes on the gums of the dog and it’s very effects in the storms,” said Jaco.

Veterinarians also suggest offering treats and even cuddling with your pet to help them cope with their fear of severe weather.