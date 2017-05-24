Calvert City man facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing gun at deputy

A Calvert City man was arrested and charged after he allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy.



On Tuesday just after 3:00 p.m., Marshall County deputies were called to Dee's Lane near Calvert City on reports of a disturbance.



Sergeant Eddie McGuire arrived on the scene first. He was told that 64-year-old Ealvis Ray Stevenson of Calvert City assaulted the victim and had left to go and get a firearm from his home in order to shoot him.



McGuire says Stevenson return on an ATV and that he ordered Stevenson to stop and put his hands up. He says Stevenson didn't comply and revved his engine, coming towards him.



McGuire says Stevenson drove past him, stopped, jumped off the ATV, and pointed a firearm at him. McGuire ordered Stevenson to drop the firearm which he did not do and McGuire fired two rounds.



Stevenson was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injury. He was released and taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.



Stevenson was charged with terroristic threatening 3rd degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree, assault 4th degree, and resisting arrest.



An investigation is ongoing.