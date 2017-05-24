New guidelines say children under the age of one should not have juice

The American Academy of Pediatrics has new guidelines for children and fruit juices, which could force a change in childrens' menus.More
The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro will be taking part in the Summer Food Service Program.More
A group of family court judges and adoption attorneys says the best way for Kentucky to improve its struggling child welfare system is to hire more social workers.More
Between graduation and the end of the school year, students are happy to be out of the classroom. But, summer can be one of the most dangerous times for students.More
Two local mothers tell us why they want to see charter schools in our area.More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
U.S. health agencies on Wednesday warned that certain blood tests for lead poisoning may give results lower than the actual level of lead.More
After a mild winter and spring flooding, health experts says you may notice more mosquitoes this summer. That's why the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is taking steps to prevent the pests from biting you.More
Do you know how much caffeine your teenager drinks? A teen in South Carolina recently died after drinking too much of it. The caffeine led to a heart problem that ultimately killed him.More
