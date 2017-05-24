KY farmers asked to stay alert for hay buying scams - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

KY farmers asked to stay alert for hay buying scams

Posted: Updated:
FRANKFORT, Ky -

Kentucky farmers should stay alert for possible scams targeting hay buyers and sellers.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says it has received several reports of fraudulent hay-buying activity in the past few weeks.

Warning signs of a scam may include:

  • The buyer refuses to speak by telephone
  • The buyer proposes to mail the seller a check in excess of the negotiated price, then asks the seller to mail the extra amount in cash back to the buyer
  • The buyer is vague about transportation arrangements

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scam should call their local law enforcement agency or Kentucky State Police.

Anyone needing help finding hay should call the Hay and Forage Testing Program at (502) 782-9210 or click here.  

Powered by Frankly