KY farmers asked to stay alert for hay buying scams

FRANKFORT, Ky -
Kentucky farmers should stay alert for possible scams targeting hay buyers and sellers.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says it has received several reports of fraudulent hay-buying activity in the past few weeks.
Warning signs of a scam may include:
- The buyer refuses to speak by telephone
- The buyer proposes to mail the seller a check in excess of the negotiated price, then asks the seller to mail the extra amount in cash back to the buyer
- The buyer is vague about transportation arrangements
Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scam should call their local law enforcement agency or Kentucky State Police.
Anyone needing help finding hay should call the Hay and Forage Testing Program at (502) 782-9210 or click here.