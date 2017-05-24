KY farmers asked to stay alert for hay buying scams

Kentucky farmers should stay alert for possible scams targeting hay buyers and sellers.



The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says it has received several reports of fraudulent hay-buying activity in the past few weeks.



Warning signs of a scam may include:

The buyer refuses to speak by telephone

The buyer proposes to mail the seller a check in excess of the negotiated price, then asks the seller to mail the extra amount in cash back to the buyer

The buyer is vague about transportation arrangements

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scam should call their local law enforcement agency or Kentucky State Police.



Anyone needing help finding hay should call the Hay and Forage Testing Program at (502) 782-9210 or click here.