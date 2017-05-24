Mom pushes to clean up restaurant play places with Kids Play Safe

"Almost across the board we found high levels of pathogenic bacteria that can really make kids sick. Not what you're supposed to be exposed to that helps build your immune system, the stuff that causes serious health concerns," said Erin Carr-Jordan. The mother of four is a researcher who left her job six years ago to give her time to her Kids Play Safe organization.

She made headlines after taking test swabs that showed life-threatening bacteria in play areas at McDonald's and other restaurants in 2011. Her organization has since partnered with Peter Piper Pizza and Chuck E. Cheese locations to provide safe, clean and eco-friendly environments to play.

Once through the doors at Chuck E. Cheese, there's no stopping Amber Neidigh's youngsters. "Darryl is the oldest, Lane is the middle and Mahayla is the youngest. Kids being kids," Neidigh said. She has a common concern other parents face. "I actually have two children that suck their thumbs," said Neidigh.

Fingers pick up germs, something Carr-Jordan is working to help prevent. "We can help companies. Not only do we clean them regularly but maintain structures on a regular basis, but we will remove the chemical piece from our establishment," said Carr-Jordan.

Manager Ruby Pohle, also a mother, said she knows all too well parents' safety and cleanliness concerns. "We are one of the first major brands to be kid safe certified, which means we are dedicated to provide a clean, safe, eco-friendly environment for our guests to play," said Pohle. Having a Kids Play Safe certification means locations have to maintain equipment. Restaurants must also clean play areas once in an 8-hour shift with eco-friendly products. Chuck E. Cheese takes it up a notch.

Decreasing the amount of germs is the name of the game for employees at Chuck E. Cheese. Employees make their way around the restaurant once an hour to clean all the play stations. "We just want to give them a peace of mind that when their kids are here, they are eating in a very safe and eco-friendly environment," said Pohle.

"They don't always wash their hands. So, for them to be germ free and to clean these machines regularly is a big deal for me, for sure," explained Neidigh,