Kentucky to close juvenile detention center where teen died

The state is closing a juvenile detention center where a 16-year-old girl died last year.



Gynnya McMillen's name was not mentioned in a news release from the Department of Juvenile Justice announcing the closure of Lincoln Village Juvenile Detention Center in Hardin County. The agency said the move was part of an effort to consolidate operations and follows an overhaul of the juvenile justice system.



McMillen was found dead inside her cell early last year, and activists later called for the facility to close.



The department says Murray Group Home in Calloway County and Owensboro Treatment Center in Daviess County were also closed in the past year or so. Lincoln Village is to close in mid-June.



The state said the three facilities were chosen mostly due to low use. No employees have been laid off as a result of the closures.