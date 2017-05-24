Delta Regional Authority announces grants for the arts

The Delta Regional Authority announced a pilot program to give grants up to $30,000 to people, organizations, or cities in the Delta region to promote art and culture. The program is called Creative Placemaking.

The new program was announced after the DRA was listed under President Donald Trump's budget proposal chopping block.

The DRA teamed up with several other organizations, such as ArtPlace America and the Rural Policy Research Institute.

"Every single community in the Delta region and across the country have people who sing and dance and tell stories," said ArtPlace America Executive Director Jamie Bennett. "This is a chance to take those assets and take those artists and bring them into partnership with everyone else who lives in a community."

The DRA describes "creative placemaking" as integrating arts and culture into a community's economic development.

DRA Federal Co-chairman Christopher Masingill said the numbers prove how important arts and culture are to the economy. "Arts and cultures have a solid impact on our national economy: $729 billion, or over 4 percent of the GDP in this nation," he said.

"We're going to do this by setting aside almost $500,000 to increase technical assistance, capacity building, understanding of the process, project development, and access to national experts," said Masingill. "And helping to develop these types of projects that we believe have a direct link to the economic opportunities in our local communities."

Bennett said this is what rural communities need right now. "We're at a moment where our rural communities cannot get any more efficient. We're down to the bone. The only thing left is innovation, and that is at the heart and core of what artists do."

The DRA has teamed up with the Rural Policy Research Institute, which focuses on analyzing the needs of rural communities and how public policy affects them. Chuck Fluharty, president and CEO of the Rural Policy Research Institute, said: "Rural communities are starting to realize what matters most is what they already have —their people, their history, their culture, their art, their food."

He said this is a chance to take those assets and artists, and bring them into partnership with everyone else who lives in a community.

Paducah is one of six cities that will host a training workshop on June 26 and 27 at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. Registration for the workshop is open.

For more information on how you can apply for the grant, click here. An intent to apply must be submitted by 5 p.m. on July 21, and a formal application must be submitted by 5 p.m. on July 31.