Proposed loan forgiveness cut could affect teachers, others in your community

If you plan to work for the government and take out student loans, a safety net you may depend on could soon be gone.

President Donald Trump’s budget would cut the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. More than 400,000 teachers, social workers, doctors and public defenders are counting on the program. Under the program founded in 2007, if a nonprofit or government employee — approved by the Department of Education — pays 120 months of loan payments on-time, their loans will be forgiven.

That cut wouldn’t affect people who already have loans. It would stop for people taking out loans on or after July 1, 2018. It could save the federal government $27 billion in 10 years.

Spencer Sullivan is one of the beneficiaries of the program. He’s the band director for Lyon County Middle and High School.

It’s a passion he’s had since he was in seventh grade. “I joined band my seventh grade year, and it just was something I was heavily involved in, connected me to school and gave me a purpose for going to school and enjoying it,” he said.

Sullivan truly loves his job. “It just feels like I’m going to do something fun, and I happen to get paid for it,” he added.

He works countless ensembles and events, as well as in the classroom, with the peace of mind that he won’t be crippled by student loan debt forever.

Without the forgiveness, his life would be very different. “I would just have to seriously restructure my finances and possibly look for a second job," he said.