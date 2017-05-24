Proposed loan forgiveness cut could affect teachers, others in your community

If you plan to work for the government and take out student loans, a safety net you may depend on could soon be gone.More
If you plan to work for the government and take out student loans, a safety net you may depend on could soon be gone.More
The Congressional Budget Office says the health care bill Republicans pushed through the House this month would leave 23 million additional people uninsured in 2026, compared with former President Barack Obama's health care law.More
The Congressional Budget Office says the health care bill Republicans pushed through the House this month would leave 23 million additional people uninsured in 2026, compared with former President Barack Obama's health care law.More
Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plans.More
Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plans.More
Paducah is expected to spend $34.4 million on services for you in Fiscal Year 2018. That's the projected total for expenditures from the city's general fund.More
Paducah is expected to spend $34.4 million on services for you in Fiscal Year 2018. That's the projected total for expenditures from the city's general fund.More
The Illinois Senate has approved a $5 billion income tax increase to fund what Democrats say would be a balanced, $37.3 billion budget.More
The Illinois Senate has approved a $5 billion income tax increase to fund what Democrats say would be a balanced, $37.3 billion budget.More