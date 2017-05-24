College Degrees Vs. Trade Jobs: The cost of college

Shelby Locke graduated from McCracken County High School and plans to attend Murray State. She's okay with taking out student loans to pursue a career in environmental science.

Elizabeth Mouser is a charge nurse at Baptist Health Paducah. She opted for a two-year nursing degree, but the hospital paid for her to advance her career and get a BSN.

Most college graduates have loans. The average student loan payment in the United States is $351. One in 10 of them are behind or in default on those payments, according to Student Loan Hero.

Elizabeth Mouser has wanted to walk the halls of a hospital since she was young. “Every summer, one of my uncles would come visit, and he was a diabetic. I would watch my aunt give him an insulin shot, and I just thought 'I want to be able to take care of somebody and help them to feel better.'”

Today, Mouser is a charge nurse at Baptist Health Paducah. The hospital paid for her to get her bachelor of science in nursing. She came to the hospital with a registered nurse certification from West Kentucky Community and Technical College. “We weighed out the options as far as a four-year nursing degree verses a two-year nursing degree and didn't really see a greater advantage for me, personally,” she said.

She’s paid back the $12,000 she borrowed for her associate’s degree. Now, she’s debt free and earns more every two weeks with her BSN.

Shelby Locke graduated from McCracken County High School, and she plans to get a four-year degree from Murray State University because, she says, “It’s close, and I've also got some college credit hours there. It would just be a whole lot easier for me to go there, and they've got a wonderful agriculture program. And that's what I'm majoring in,” she said.

Locke has already borrowed $5,000 for dual credit classes, and she expects to borrow about $36,000 more.

Most students at WKCTC don’t borrow any money. Those who do borrow usually owe less than $5,000, according to WKCTC's 2017 Opportunities and Trends report. Student Loan Hero shows the average debt of someone who graduates from a four-year college is more than $37,000.

Murray State Career Services Director Matthew Purdy says he thinks no matter what path you take and no matter what your major is, there’s a job out there for you. He says sometimes so-called "soft skills" learned in college, such as communication and professionalism, can help.

“Let's network a little bit. Let's dig a little bit deeper. Let's find out about the health care systems in the area. Let's look at a law office, something like that. There might be a fit for something like that there might not. But let's investigate this a little bit more,” he added. “High schoolers especially should understand they will have time to change gears if they have to. If they get into a degree program and they think after a year or two this may not be for them, they can change.”

Mouser strongly recommends the two-year route for her profession. “I think I'm at a big advantage. I know several people who are still in a large amount of student debt, and that's a hindrance when you're trying to buy a house or plan a family.”

We’ve looked into how you can save money on college in two of our Local 6 states.

Beginning 2018, anyone can go to community college or a technical school in Tennessee for free. They can’t already have an associate’s degree or higher.

In Kentucky, anyone can get a Work Ready scholarship who doesn’t already have a degree. It pays for certificates in health care, business, IT, construction, transportation and logistics, and advanced manufacturing.

WKCTC reports these are the average earnings for those sectors:

Construction $54,237

Health Care and Social Assistance $57,160

Finance and Insurance $57,450

Transportation and Warehousing $59,866

Information $63,397

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services $69,491