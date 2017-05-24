Family court judges concerned about need for more social workers

Social workers have too many cases to protect all the children they oversee. That is a the main concern judges and other speakers brought to a panel in Frankfort on Tuesday.More
Without a budget and regular funding, the Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative won’t open its doors next year. More than 600 young children in every district in the county are at risk of losing their preschool programs.More
The American Academy of Pediatrics has new guidelines for children and fruit juices, which could force a change in childrens' menus.More
The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro will be taking part in the Summer Food Service Program.More
A group of family court judges and adoption attorneys says the best way for Kentucky to improve its struggling child welfare system is to hire more social workers.More
