Family court judges concerned about need for more social workers

Social workers have too many cases to protect all the children they oversee. That is a the main concern judges and other speakers brought to a panel in Frankfort on Tuesday.

House Speaker Jeff Hoover created the panel to examine issues with the state foster and adoption system.

Pictures mean everything to Heather Carvell. They show the day her family became whole. "The kids that were placed in our home, we wanted them to know they were clean, happy, safe, loved," Carvell said.

Heather adopted her three youngest children after fostering them.

"Not only to love children, but to support the social workers and that way maybe take just a little bit of the pressure they feel off of them," Carvell said.

She became a foster parent after seeing the struggles a friend who is a social worker deals with. Heather now works as a legal assistant to Family Court Judge Deanna Henschel, who also has noticed the need.

"They're working with the families, working in the community to provide resources to prevent children from having to be removed from their home," Henschel said.



She says a social worker's main goal is to protect children.

"They want to help families, but they can't, because they have too many cases and they're not able to help families," Henschel.

Kentucky has about 8,000 foster children but about 1,900 case workers. The average case load is 29, and many of those cases have more than one child.

"All of the needs can only be met with funding," Henschel said.

A spokesperson for the Cabinet of Health and Family Services says they are looking at ways to better use all of their resources, helping children get happy, healthy homes.

The panel dedicated to addressing those concerns meets again in June. It will meet monthly for the rest of the year, and it will issue recommendations for the 2018 Kentucky General Assembly in December.