Kentucky to host Virginia Tech in 1st meeting since 1996

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky will host Virginia Tech next season in the first meeting between the schools since the Wildcats beat the Hokies in the 1996 NCAA second round on their way to the national championship.



The Dec. 16 matchup at Rupp Arena will be the first in Lexington against Virginia Tech since the Hokies won 80-77 in 1963 for their lone victory in four series meetings. The Hokies have split two games in Lexington.



Virginia Tech is among five non-conference opponents announced so far and one of three NCAA Tournament participants last season. The Wildcats will face Kansas on Nov. 14 in Chicago and UCLA on Dec. 23 in New Orleans. They will also host Harvard on Dec. 2 and play Monmouth on Dec. 9 in New York City.

