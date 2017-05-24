UT Martin signs former McCracken County softball standout Ridolfi

MARTIN, Tenn. – University of Tennessee at Martin softball head coach Donley Canary has announced the addition of Union transfer and local area product Hannah Ridolfi (Paducah, Ky.) to the team’s 2017 recruiting class. Ridolfi will have three remaining seasons of eligibility.

As a 5-6 pitcher and first baseman, Ridolfi joins the Skyhawks after playing one season at Union University for head coach Heather Hall. While at Union, she served as one of the team’s top offensive threats along with ranking as the pitching staff’s ace in the circle.

In the pitching circle, Ridolfi posted a 12-9 record with a 3.41 ERA in 123.1 innings of work. She tallied 11 complete games while tallying two saves and a shutout. Her best series came against Christian Brothers where she made three appearances – including a pair of starts – striking out nine while allowing zero runs. During that three-game series alone, she tallied a pair of wins and a save.

In the batter’s box, Ridolfi notched a .364 batting average with 21 runs scored, four doubles, a triple and 17 RBIs. She also stole two bases while striking out just six times. Her best game came against LeMoyne-Owen where she went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs.

Before joining Union University, Ridolfi prepped at McCracken County High School in Paducah, Ky. where helped build a softball powerhouse. As a senior, she was named Kentucky Softball Coaches Association Player of the Year along with First Region All-Purchase Softball Player of the Year by The Paducah Sun. In the pitching circle, she notched a 12-2 record with a 1.96 ERA in 89 innings of work while striking out 72. Offensively she posted a .531 batting average with 31 runs scored, 16 extra-base hits and 60 RBIs.

Ridolfi helped lead her team to four district titles, three region titles, two state championships and two state runner-up finishes. She was also named to the state all-tournament team three times, region all-tournament three times and district all-tournament three times.

“Hannah will come in and help stabilize our pitching staff,” said Canary. “She has a terrific amount of experience playing at a high level between championship high school play, travel ball and collegiate experience. We expect her to challenge for a starting spot as a pitcher while she also has the ability to swing the bat.”

Ridolfi joins a loaded recruiting class which features Paige Clark (Lafayette, Tenn.), Madelyn Dycus (Greenbrier, Tenn.), Halie Fain (Georgetown, Ky.), Caitlin Karo (Versailles, Ky.), Veronica Pezzoni (Howell, Mich.), Alexis Strother (Lebanon, Ohio) and Alexis Rogers (Chicago Heights, Ill.).

From: UT Martin Media Relations