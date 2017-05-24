Illinois budget impasse could close local preschool program

Illinois lawmakers have just five more days in the spring legislative session to pass a budget. The state has been without a budget for nearly two full years now, but lawmakers appear more divided than ever.

Without a budget and regular funding, the Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative won’t open its doors next year. The budget impasse has held up this year’s grant funding that pays for preschool programs for hundreds of kids ages 3 to 5.

The WCECC is a popular and award-winning program, but without this year’s or last year’s grant funding, it is at risk of closing. Parents and teachers are pleading with lawmakers to prevent that closure.

Three-year-old Abby Cheatham loves going to preschool. Abby will tell you she loves her teachers, and her mom says she even imitates them at home.

"They are nice,” Abby said. In class, she learns about science and spelling. She even gets to play with the other kids. Playtime is one of her favorite parts about going to class.

"Playing, playing with Legos, and art," Abby said. Her mom, Maria Cheatham, said they love it there. She said she’s not sure what they’ll do next year without it.

Abby’s class is one of many that makes up the preschool program in the Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative. It’s owed more than $1.6 million from the state in unpaid grant funds. The money is tied up with billions of dollars in other bills waiting to be paid by the state comptroller. Without that money, the cooperative can’t fund preschool programs beyond this school year.

Tammy Horn’s been teaching preschool students like Abby for nine years with WCECC. She said she’s never seen the situation get this serious before.

"We've been told to pack up for everything and prepare for the chance that we won't come back," Horn said. She said it’s not her job, but the kids that she worries about, knowing just how big a difference the program makes for the little ones who walk in through her doors.

More than 600 young children in every district in the county are at risk of losing their preschool programs. And with it, nearly 50 jobs would be cut.

"The true reality is it will happen if we don't receive our funding. We've maxed out our loan, and there's nothing more anyone can do at this point," Horn said. She said WCECC can’t borrow any more money to keep preschool classes going. It needs that money from the state.

That's why program leaders, teachers and parents are writing letters and calling lawmakers demanding a budget or the funding to keep the program going. Kindergarten teachers say a program loss will mean preschool-aged students may not have a class to go to next year, and their learning will suffer for years down the road.

"They need to figure out what they can do, how they can work things around, so that this program can stay in place. Because it is needed," said parent Sandra Shasteen.

"I think cutting a children's program is one of the last things we need to do, because they're so important," Maria said. If the program closes, it’ll be kids like Abby who will lose out.

In addition to the 600 kids age 3 to 5 WCECC provides with early learning and prevention, it serves 35 teen parents, 44 children from birth to age 3 and employs 48 staff members.

They’re asking that, if you value preschool programs, you urge your state leaders to pass a budget or release funding to keep the program going.

The state Senate approved a $37.3-billion plan Wednesday. The measure would raise income taxes by 32 percent, the corporate tax rate to 7 percent and add services taxes to services such as dry cleaning and tattooing. The House will consider the measure next.

If the measure passes the House in its current form, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner will veto it. In a Facebook Live video on Tuesday, Rauner repeated several times that he will not approve a budget plan without a freeze in property taxes. In the video, Rauner says he wants a freeze for at least four years. You can watch that video below this story.