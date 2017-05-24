Illinois budget impasse could close local preschool program

Without a budget and regular funding, the Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative won’t open its doors next year. More than 600 young children in every district in the county are at risk of losing their preschool programs.More
The Illinois General Assembly is back to work after the Senate approved a major spending package.More
The Illinois Senate has approved a $5 billion income tax increase to fund what Democrats say would be a balanced, $37.3 billion budget.More
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.More
Illinois is set to eliminate the statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases through legislation passed with support from a victim of imprisoned former U.S. Rep. Dennis Hastert.More
Social workers have too many cases to protect all the children they oversee. That is a the main concern judges and other speakers brought to a panel in Frankfort on Tuesday.More
The American Academy of Pediatrics has new guidelines for children and fruit juices, which could force a change in childrens' menus.More
The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro will be taking part in the Summer Food Service Program.More
A group of family court judges and adoption attorneys says the best way for Kentucky to improve its struggling child welfare system is to hire more social workers.More
Local 6 Blake Stevens looks at how a college degree compares with a technical degree or certification in College Degrees vs. Trade Jobs.More
On the outside, Calvert City Elementary School looks like any other school. When you go inside, and classrooms don't look anything like they did a year ago.More
Charter schools are coming to Kentucky. They are public schools, which mean you don't have to pay to attend. But, it could mean less money for your child's traditional school.More
Two local mothers tell us why they want to see charter schools in our area.More
