Hickman County trying to grow trap shooting sport

More than 18,000 students from nearly 600 schools participate in the USA High School Clay Target League around the country.

Hickman County is one of 12 teams that compete in Kentucky in the state’s second season.

While the sport is growing nationally, they hope that Kentucky continues to do the same.

The league is a co-ed and adaptive sport that allows any high school student to participate.

"It's really nice to compete with other people that for instance with disabilities might not be able to compete in certain other sports," Hickman County trap team member Nathan Hartsell said.

"People think it’s an all-male sport,” Hickman County trap team member Cameron Barber said. “Girls playing just proves them wrong. It shows how open this sport is to other people."

The Hickman County team isn't funded by the school, however the sport travels just once a year creating a virtual competition.

“Everyone shoots at their own home range,” Hickman County trap team coach Bryan Hartsell said. “The only time that we actually meet and compete face to face with other schools would be at the state shoot in June."

Even with the trap model gun, shells, and earplugs that many participants wear, the sport is the safest that high school has to offer.

“Everybody that participates has to complete some safety training,” Bryan Hartsell said. “It is taken very seriously."

And they hope the same can be said for trap shooting as their sport continues to grow.

The Kentucky state tournament is set for June 10th at Central Kentucky Gun Club in Berea, Ky.

