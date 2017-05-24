Free classes, job fair offered to help job growth through local factory

Have you wanted to change careers and start a new one? You may have the opportunity to do just that.

Kayser automotive factory in Fulton, Kentucky, recently paired with the Kentucky Community Technical College System. Starting next month, you could sign up to take free classes where you could earn a manufacturing certification.

The classes are free to anyone who qualifies. Then, once the class is finished, the student could qualify for a paid internship of sorts with Kayser and start their job that way. But, regardless, employers say that certificate is a great first step to a job.

He works on cars and helps his customers every day. Tire store owner Darrell Pruitt says you don't need a certification to work in that part of the automobile business, but it's useful, especially for job-seekers.

“You’re looking to get the best value for your dollar. Anyone who has the training in different ways or forms, that can be beneficial," Pruitt says.

Pruitt says with more jobs and more education opportunities in his town, he's looking forward to the benefits both will bring. “Anytime we can better ourselves, let's better it,” he says.

Kayser's Chris Pane says they'll select a total of 60 people to take the course, but they only plan to hire 50 people. “This course is something you're going to do on your own before you're even at day one in this plant," he says.

Pane says that's where those classes can benefit the rest of the community: Prospective employees will have a new certificate.

The course won't teach you everything you need to know, but basic things like safety and how to work on a manufacturing floor.

Pruitt says a certificate may be just a piece of paper, but it shows you want to work, and better yet, learn.

To qualify for the class, you need to be a Kentucky taxpayer. The class is eight days long, and there will be three rounds of classes starting in July. After completing the eight days of hands-on training, you'll have a manufacturing technician 1 certification.

It’s important to note not everyone will be able to take the class, and not everyone who takes the class will be hired by Kayser. But Kayser does have to hire 50 percent of class participants to qualify for the grant.

Kayser will also hold a job fair with West Kentucky Workforce Board. You can sign up for the class or a job. That job fair will be June 13 in Fulton.