Marshall County names Clapp new girls basketball coach

Marshall County introduced Martin Clapp as their new girls basketball coach Wednesday night. Clapp is a 1981 graduate of Marshall County High School, and has spent much of the last 30 years coaching on the college and professional level.

Clapp's coaching journey has taken him to Murray State, Arkansas-Little Rock, Louisville, Indiana, and Purdue, among others. He spent 14 years with Louisville's women's program, including as head coach from 1997-2003. Clapp took the Cardinals to the NCAA Tournament three different times.

This will be his first high school coaching job, but Clapp said he is excited to be back at his alma mater.

"It's really hard to describe," Clapp said. "I wanted to come back to this area. I still wanted to coach, but just didn't have that opportunity. When Mr. (Marshall County Superintendent Trent) Lovett called me last week, it was kind of hard to hold it together because I was coming home."

Clapp replaces Joseph Simmons who stepped down last month after winning three regional titles in seven years with the Lady Marshals.