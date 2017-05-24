Grace leaves Murray State basketball program

Murray State junior guard Jerami Grace announced Wednesday he was leaving the Murray State basketball program. On Twitter, Grace wrote: "I will not be returning to Murray State University for my junior year. I am looking forward to exploring my options and continuing my college education/basketball career. Next move coming soon!"

Grace spent one year with the Racers after spending his freshman season at McLennan Junior College. Grace played in 26 games for the Racers last season, averaging 8.4 minutes and 2.2 points per game.

With Grace's departure, Murray State coach Matt McMahon once again has one scholarship open for the 2017-18 season.