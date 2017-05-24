No prison time for man charged in deadly Carbondale shooting

Dwayne Dunn Jr. will not go to jail for his role in a Carbondale, Illinois, shooting that killed one man and injured another.

Dunn pleaded guilty in March to reckless discharge of a firearm after admitting to firing his gun in the air at a Carbondale party on March 27, 2016. Police arrested Dunn and three others at the party, though Dunn’s bullets are not believed to be the ones that injured Nehemiah Greenlee or the ones that killed Carbondale musician Tim Beaty.

In court Wednesday, Dunn apologized for firing his gun and acting recklessly. He admitted to firing shots into the sky. He told the judge he did it in defense of a friend who was being attacked by other partygoers. Carbondale Police Sgt. Anthony Williams testified that interviews with others at the party and the shells found inside and outside the home do not match Dunn’s account of the party.

Williams said Dunn had helped investigators track down other partygoers, and that information led them to charge John Ingram and Travis Tyler with firing the shots that killed Beaty.

Judge Ralph Bloodworth sentenced Dunn to 30-months of probation, a $5,000 fine and 200 hours of public service to be completed over two years. Dunn will get credit for the time he served in jail while the case was pending in Jackson County court. He’ll also be required to surrender the gun he used in the shooting and provide a DNA specimen. If he violates the terms of his probation or is charged with any new offenses, Dunn could be re-sentenced to up to three years in Illinois prison.

After the sentencing, Bloodworth asked Dunn to think about Beaty and his family every time Dunn sits down to dinner with his family or gets in a car to go somewhere, remembering that Beaty and his family will not get these experiences because of his and other’s actions that night.

A trial for John Ingram and Travis Tyler will begin June 12 in Jackson County. Carbondale police are still searching for Daniel Holmes in the case. Anyone with information about where he is can contact police.