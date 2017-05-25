Fox News says crew saw House candidate attack reporter

Fox News says a crew saw Montana's House candidate Greg Gianforte grab a Guardian reporter by neck and slam him to the ground.



In a first-person account posted on its website, a Fox reporter says the three-person crew went to the Republican's campaign headquarters to interview him Wednesday, the day before the special election to fill the state's lone House seat.



Alicia Acuna writes that they watched Gianforte in disbelief as he punched Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs after slamming him to the ground.



Jacobs had walked into the office and asked the candidate about the GOP's health care bill and persisted when Gianforte referred him to his spokesman.



After Jacobs left, Gianforte apologized to the Fox crew.

