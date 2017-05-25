Legislative hearing takes up Illinois child welfare agency

Testimonies at a legislative hearing have revealed investigators with Illinois' child welfare agency face high caseloads and feel pressured to quickly wrap up abuse investigations.More
Without a budget and regular funding, the Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative won’t open its doors next year. More than 600 young children in every district in the county are at risk of losing their preschool programs.More
The Illinois General Assembly is back to work after the Senate approved a major spending package.More
The Illinois Senate has approved a $5 billion income tax increase to fund what Democrats say would be a balanced, $37.3 billion budget.More
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.More
Social workers have too many cases to protect all the children they oversee. That is a the main concern judges and other speakers brought to a panel in Frankfort on Tuesday.More
The American Academy of Pediatrics has new guidelines for children and fruit juices, which could force a change in childrens' menus.More
The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro will be taking part in the Summer Food Service Program.More
