Calloway County World War II veteran finally receives high school diploma

A Calloway County veteran received his high school diploma more than 70 years after being drafted for World War II.



Robert Smith of Kirksey was drafted into the U.S. Army in March of 1945.



During World War II, he took part in the Asian Pacific Campaign helping to build roads and bridges and also worked as a cook.



He was honorably discharged in November of 1946.



Smith never finish high school or received his his school diploma due to him being drafted.



The Calloway County Board of Education found out and presented him with a high school diploma on Wednesday.



Kentucky veterans who were unable to complete high school due to being drafted are eligible to receive a high school diploma thanks to a state statue.