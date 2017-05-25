Memorial Day weekend events

There are several events going on this Memorial Day weekend. If you have an event you would like to add to the list, please e-mail us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.



Paducah, KY

- Noble Park Pool and the Robert Coleman Sprayground will both open for the season on Saturday, May 27. Both the pool and the sprayground will also be open on Memorial Day. You must pay to get into the pool, while the sprayground is free.

- Music in the Gazebo kicks off on Saturday, May 27. The free concerts are held in the downtown gazebo located at 2nd and Broadway. The first performer is Ben Stalets.



Benton, IL

- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting the annual Rend Lake Beach Blast on Saturday, May 27 at South Sandusky Beach. The event is from Noon - 4:00 p.m. There will be games, music, and activities for all ages.



Benton, KY

- A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 29 at the Jerry G. English Veterans Plaza located in Mike Miller Park. The ceremony starts at 11:00 am. Refreshments will be provided.



Golden Pond, KY

- The Golden Pond Planetarium at Land Between the Lakes will be hosting a Star Party on Saturday, May 27. Astronomers will use telescopes to show children and adults the night sky. The party begins when it gets dark after the 7:00 p.m. planetarium astronomy show.



Lyon County, KY

- The Woodlands Nature Station in Land Between the Lakes will be hosting their annual Wildlife Celebration Saturday through Monday. Attendees will learn about nature's superheroes, visit Smokey the Bear, and learn how they can help wildlife. You can see all the events by clicking here.



Mayfield, KY

- The Mayfield Mini Golf Course and Spray Park at Kess Creek park will both open Saturday, May 27. Mini golf costs $2 per game. The spray park is free to attend.