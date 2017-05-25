Six things to know - 5/25/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A question and answer session between a congressional candidate in Montana and a reporter ended in violence. House candidate Greg Gianforte is accused of body slamming a newspaper reporter when he wouldn't move a tape recorder away from him. Gianforte is being charged with misdemeanor assault.



Police in Manchester, England continue their investigation after 22 people were killed in a bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert. The suicide bomber was identified as Salman Abedi. Investigators are looking for the person who made the bomb.



President Donald Trump is meeting with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron has said he expects to discuss defense and security issues during the meeting.



We will get a preview of this year's hurricane season today. Weather experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release their predictions for how many hurricanes could develop. the 2017 hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through the end of November.



Ten of the 15 fastest-growing cities with populations of 50,000 or more were spread across the South in 2016, with four of the top five found in Texas. New population estimates showed that Conroe, Texas, a northern Houston suburb, was the fastest-growing.



Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear says his new book is about how to make government work again. His 361-page book - "People Over Politics" - is scheduled for release Friday. Beshear served two terms as governor, leaving office in 2015.