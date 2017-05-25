Steve Beshear says book is about making government work again

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear says his new book is about how to make government work again.



Beshear, a Democrat, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that government is dysfunctional on the national level but could be different. He says he decided to work for the people by putting "people over politics."



That's the name of Beshear's 361-page book - "People Over Politics" - and it's scheduled for release Friday.



He writes that unnamed politicians have learned how religion influences people and have used it for political control. But he adds voters should "wake up and quit being played for suckers."



Beshear served two terms as governor, leaving office in 2015. He is a senior member of the Lexington law firm of Stites & Harbison.