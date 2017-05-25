Union City man charged with stealing pickup truck, CD from car

A Union City man was charged with stealing a pickup truck.



The Martin Police Department says around 2:35 a.m., an officer on routine patrol in the Broadway Street area noticed a gray Ford pickup truck that was unoccupied with the engine running.



The officer then saw a man getting out of a green Pontiac car. The man had an item in his hand.



When the officer approached the man, the man ran towards the pickup truck.



The officer caught the man, 20-year-old Brandon Yeager, and saw he was holding a CD case.



Yeager was allegedly intoxicated and arrested for public intoxication and violation of the drinking age law.



An investigation later revealed that Yeager allegedly stole the CD case from the green Pontiac. The pickup truck was also stolen from Union City earlier in the evening.



Yeager was then charged with burglary from a motor vehicle and felony theft of property (theft of a vehicle).



He was taken to the Weakley County Detention Center and will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.