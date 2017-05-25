Grandstand shows announced for upcoming Du Quoin State Fair

There will be two free concerts at this year's Du Quoin State Fair.



Fair organizers announced their grandstand line up on Thursday. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 1.



The first free concert will be held opening night, August 25, with the band The Chicago 6.



The second free concert will be held on August 30 and feature Dueling Pianos International.



Along with the free concerts, eight other acts are set to perform over the course of the fair. A list of all their performances are below.



This year's Du Quoin State Fair runs August 25 - September 4. You can get more information on the fair by clicking here.



Grandstand shows for this year's Du Quoin State Fair



Friday, August 25: Chicago 6

Free Concert - General Admission

Saturday, August 26: TBA

Sunday, August 27: Chris Janson / High Valley

Tier 1 - $25 / Tier 2 - $22 / Tier 3 - $19

Monday, August 28: The Gin Blossoms

Tier 1 - $15 / Tier 2 - $12 / Tier 3 - $9

Tuesday, August 29: Granger Smith / Drew Baldridge

Tier 1 - $20 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 3 - $14

Wednesday, August 30: Dueling Pianos International

Free Concert - General Admission

Thursday, August 31: Roots & Boots Tour with Sammy Kershaw / Aaron Tippin / Collin Raye

Tier 1 - $20 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 3 - $14

Friday, September 1: Switchfoot / Lifehouse

Tier 1 - $33 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 3 - $27

Saturday, September 2: The Cadillac 3 / Logan Mize / Chris Cavanaugh

Tier 1 - $16 / Tier 2 - $13 / Tier 3 - $10

Sunday, September 3: USAC Racing Series

Adults - $25 / Child - $10

Monday, September 4: ARCA Racing Series: General Tire Grabber 100

Adults - $25 / Child - $10