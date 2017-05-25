Grandstand shows announced for upcoming Du Quoin State Fair

There will be two free concerts at this year's Du Quoin State Fair.
Fair organizers announced their grandstand line up on Thursday. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 1.
The first free concert will be held opening night, August 25, with the band The Chicago 6.
The second free concert will be held on August 30 and feature Dueling Pianos International.
Along with the free concerts, eight other acts are set to perform over the course of the fair. A list of all their performances are below.
This year's Du Quoin State Fair runs August 25 - September 4. You can get more information on the fair by clicking here.
Grandstand shows for this year's Du Quoin State Fair
Friday, August 25: Chicago 6
Free Concert - General Admission
Saturday, August 26: TBA
Sunday, August 27: Chris Janson / High Valley
Tier 1 - $25 / Tier 2 - $22 / Tier 3 - $19
Monday, August 28: The Gin Blossoms
Tier 1 - $15 / Tier 2 - $12 / Tier 3 - $9
Tuesday, August 29: Granger Smith / Drew Baldridge
Tier 1 - $20 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 3 - $14
Wednesday, August 30: Dueling Pianos International
Free Concert - General Admission
Thursday, August 31: Roots & Boots Tour with Sammy Kershaw / Aaron Tippin / Collin Raye
Tier 1 - $20 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 3 - $14
Friday, September 1: Switchfoot / Lifehouse
Tier 1 - $33 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 3 - $27
Saturday, September 2: The Cadillac 3 / Logan Mize / Chris Cavanaugh
Tier 1 - $16 / Tier 2 - $13 / Tier 3 - $10
Sunday, September 3: USAC Racing Series
Adults - $25 / Child - $10
Monday, September 4: ARCA Racing Series: General Tire Grabber 100
Adults - $25 / Child - $10
