Marshall County starts free summer meal program to feed children

Many parents who rely on school lunches to feed their children struggle to support their families in the summer.



Numbers from Marshall County Schools show more than half of the district's students qualify for free and reduced school lunches. The district is now starting a program to make sure all kids are fed in the summer.

School districts that already have similar programs include McCracken, Calloway, Livingston, Crittenden and Fulton County schools. Independent districts like Paducah, Murray, and Mayfield also have a program.

The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro will help provide free summer meals to St. Mary's Schools in Paducah and Ballard County Schools.

Leaders with Marshall County Schools say, even with these programs, families need more.

One after another, students line up for lunch at North Marshall Middle School. When Local 6 visited the school earlier this week, students were ready for summer.

"You see kids come through, and you can tell the ones that really would like extra food, that are really hungry," said cafeteria cook Wanda Greenwall.

Greenwall says she worries that all of them won't be fed when school is out.

"It does tug at their heartstrings, and you want to make sure you get them enough food to get them through the rest of the afternoon," Greenwall said.

For the first time, Marshall County students age 18 and younger will receive a free meal funded by the federal government at eight separate locations.

"When we see how many kids need meals during the day, we know the need has got to be there during the summer months," said Marshall County Schools Food Services Director Beth Cunningham.

Cunningham has wanted to start the program for years. She says she worried she wouldn't pull it off in the rural county, because funding is based on the number of students served.

"You know it's risky, but we feel like it's worth the risk," Cunningham said.

A federal program reimburses the district $3.83 for each meal served. Parents can also buy lunches for $3.50.

"You just want to make sure they're fed and they're healthy," Greenwall says.

It's a combination Greenwall hopes will last all summer.

Marshall County's Summer Food Service program begins May 30 and ends July 28.

For a schedule and list of locations click here.

McCracken County Schools will be serving at five locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays. The sites are Lone Oak Intermediate, Heath Elementary, Reidland Elementary, Lone Oak Elementary and Hendron Lone Oak.

The following is information provide by Paducah Public Schools about the district's feeding sites.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. And there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis, at open sites and enrolled sites and camps.

Here is a list of open sites, enrolled sites, and camps that will receive meals:

Paducah Middle School, 342 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001 (M-F) June 5-July 28, 2017

Breakfast: 8:30-9:15 AM | Lunch: 11:30-12:15 PM



Anderson Court, 801 N. 8th St., Paducah, KY 42001 (M-F) June 5-July 28, 2017

Breakfast: 10:05-10:30 AM | Lunch: 1:30-2 PM



Cardinal Point Apartments, 2741 Trimble St., Paducah, KY 42001 (M-F) June 5-July 28, 2017

Breakfast: 7:40-7:55 AM | Lunch: 11:00-11:20 AM



Dudley Court, 801 McGuire Ave., Paducah, KY 42001 (M-F) June 5-July 28, 2017

Breakfast: 9:25-9:50 AM | Lunch: 11:30-11:50 AM



Ella Munal Community, 2010 Hendricks St., Paducah, KY 42001 (M-F) June 5-July 28, 2017

Breakfast: 9:20-9:40 AM | Lunch: 12:15-12:35 PM



Elmwood Court, 2330 Ohio St., Paducah, KY 42001 (M-F) June 5-July 28, 2017

Breakfast: 8:35-9:00 AM | Lunch: 11:30-11:55 AM



McNabb Elementary, 2100 Park Ave., Paducah, KY 42001 (M-F) June 5-July 28, 2017

Breakfast: 8:15-9:30 AM | Lunch: 11:00 AM- 12:30 PM



Mora Mi Apartments, 2991 Clay St., Paducah, KY 42001 (M-F) June 5-July 28, 2017

Breakfast: 7:40-7:55 AM | Lunch: 10:40-10:55 AM



North Friendship Trailer Court, 2655 North Friendship Rd. – Lot #61, Paducah, KY 42001

(M-F) June 5-July 28, 2017

Breakfast: 8:45-9:10 AM | Lunch: 12:45-1:10 PM



Paducah Tilghman High School, 2400 Washington Street, Paducah, KY, 42001 (M-W) June 5-7, 2017

Breakfast: 8:30-9 AM

Lunch: 11-11:30 AM



Paducah Tilghman Football, 2400 Washington Street, Paducah, KY, 42001 (M-F) June 5-July 28, 2017

PM Snack: 5-5:30 PM

Supper: 8:30-9:30 PM



Robert Coleman Park, 10th and Caldwell St., Paducah, KY 42001 (M-F) June 5-July 28, 2017

Lunch: 12:45-1:10 PM



Salvation Army, 2990 Trimble St., Paducah, KY 42001 (M-F) June 5-July 28, 2017

Lunch: 12:15-12:35 PM



West End Day Care, 135 Memorial Dr., Paducah, KY 42001 (M-F) June 5-July 28, 2017

Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 AM | Lunch: 11:00-11:30 PM