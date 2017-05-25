Paducah schools offering free meals this summer for kids - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Paducah schools offering free meals this summer for kids

Posted: Updated:
PADUCAH, KY -

Paducah Public Schools will be providing meals for kids in need this summer.

The school district released their summer nutrition program information this week.

Kids ages 0-18 can get free breakfast and lunch at Paducah Middle School from June 5 - July 28. Meals will be served Monday - Friday.

Breakfast will be served between 8:30 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. Lunch will be served 11:30 p.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Kids can walk to the school, or meet a bus at the following locations:
- Mori Mi Apartment
- Cardinal Point Apartments
- Elmwood Court
- Ella Munal Community 
- Robert Coleman Park
- Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club
- North Friendship Trailer Park (Lot 60)
- Dudley Court
- Anderson Court

For more information, call the Paducah Public Schools Food Service Director at (270) 444-5600.

Powered by Frankly