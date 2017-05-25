Paducah schools offering free meals this summer for kids

Paducah Public Schools will be providing meals for kids in need this summer.



The school district released their summer nutrition program information this week.



Kids ages 0-18 can get free breakfast and lunch at Paducah Middle School from June 5 - July 28. Meals will be served Monday - Friday.



Breakfast will be served between 8:30 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. Lunch will be served 11:30 p.m. - 12:15 p.m.



Kids can walk to the school, or meet a bus at the following locations:

- Mori Mi Apartment

- Cardinal Point Apartments

- Elmwood Court

- Ella Munal Community

- Robert Coleman Park

- Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club

- North Friendship Trailer Park (Lot 60)

- Dudley Court

- Anderson Court



For more information, call the Paducah Public Schools Food Service Director at (270) 444-5600.