IDOT names Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois airport of the year

An airport many of you use has received state recognition. Illinois Department of Transportation named Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion the 2017 Primary Airport of the Year.

Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois is one of six 2017 airports of the year named Thursday during the Illinois Aviation Conference in Champaign.

A news release IDOT sent Thursday explains why the airports were chosen. It reads, in part:

Each facility was acknowledged for their accomplishments throughout the year, including an outstanding partnership with IDOT and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction. Among the award considerations are cooperation and coordination with the state by airport management and staff, facility safety record, promotion of seminars and aviation events, and maintenance of the facility.

The other five 2017 Airport of the Year winners are:

Chicago Executive Airport: Reliever Airport of the Year

Macomb Municipal Airport: General Aviation-Runway greater than 5,000 feet Airport of the Year

Sparta Community Airport: General Aviation-Runway 5,000 feet or less Airport of the Year

Tri-County Airport: Private Open to the Public Airport of the Year

Riverside Medical Center: Heliport of the Year