Watts sentenced to life in prison for deadly Cairo, IL, bank robbery

A man who pleaded guilty in March of this year to killing two women and injuring another during an attempted bank robbery in 2014 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

On Thursday, May 25, a federal judge in Benton, Illinois, sentenced James Watts to life in prison without parole on a charge of attempted armed robbery resulting in death. Watts also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison for that charge.

On May 15, 2014, Watts entered First National Bank in Cairo, Illinois, with a knife and a gun and demanded money. After police arrived, they found three women severely wounded in the employee break room.

Two of those women, 52-year-old Anita Grace of Olive Branch, Illinois, and 52-year-old Nita Smith of Wickliffe, Kentucky, died from stab wounds.

The third woman, Kaeley Price — who was 23-years-old at the time — survived.

