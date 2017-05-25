Paducah police seek man for information in assault case

Paducah police say they want your help finding a man who they say may have information about an assault case under investigation.More
Paducah police say they want your help finding a man who they say may have information about an assault case under investigation.More
A man who pleaded guilty in March of this year to killing two women and injuring another during an attempted bank robbery in 2014 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.More
A man who pleaded guilty in March of this year to killing two women and injuring another during an attempted bank robbery in 2014 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.More
The man was also allegedly intoxicated when he was arrested.More
The man was also allegedly intoxicated when he was arrested.More
Dwayne Dunn Jr. will not go to jail for his role in a Carbondale, Illinois, shooting that killed one man and injured another. Dunn pleaded guilty in March to reckless discharge of a firearm after admitting to firing his gun in the air at a Carbondale party on March 27, 2016.More
Dwayne Dunn Jr. will not go to jail for his role in a Carbondale, Illinois, shooting that killed one man and injured another. Dunn pleaded guilty in March to reckless discharge of a firearm after admitting to firing his gun in the air at a Carbondale party on March 27, 2016.More
The deputy fired two rounds at the man. The man was treated and released from the hospital.More
The deputy fired two rounds at the man. The man was treated and released from the hospital.More