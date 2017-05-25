Paducah police seek man for information in assault case - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Paducah police seek man for information in assault case

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report
Michael Turley Michael Turley
PADUCAH, KY -

Paducah police say they want your help finding a man who they say may have information about an assault case under investigation. 

Police say they would like to interview 26-year-old Michael Turley. They say his last known address was in Gilbertsville, Kentucky. 

If you have information about where Turley is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-Tell. To make an anonymous tip online, click here. 

Powered by Frankly