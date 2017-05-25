Proposed Delta Regional Authority cut could hurt local community programs

Top Kentucky Republicans are expressing confidence that the state's new right-to-work law will withstand a court challenge from organized labor.More
Top Kentucky Republicans are expressing confidence that the state's new right-to-work law will withstand a court challenge from organized labor.More
The Senate has elevated a federal trial court judge to fill the first appeals court vacancy in more than a year.More
The Senate has elevated a federal trial court judge to fill the first appeals court vacancy in more than a year.More
Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear says his new book is about how to make government work again.More
Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear says his new book is about how to make government work again.More
Greg Gianforte was cited for grabbing a reporter by the throat and throwing him to the ground in his campaign office Wednesday night.More
Greg Gianforte was cited for grabbing a reporter by the throat and throwing him to the ground in his campaign office Wednesday night.More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose contacts with foreign dignitaries, including the Russian ambassador, on a security clearance form he submitted as a United States senator last year, the Justice Department acknowledged Wednesday.More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose contacts with foreign dignitaries, including the Russian ambassador, on a security clearance form he submitted as a United States senator last year, the Justice Department acknowledged Wednesday.More