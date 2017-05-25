Proposed Delta Regional Authority cut could hurt local community programs

Sneak peek into the inside of the new Merryman House which used to be owned by one of the Paxton's.

The new Merryman House is on 26 acres of land that will be used for other services to help domestic abuse victims.

Hannah Akpaibo sees the new Merryman House for the first time.

Flood control, industry expansion, infrastructure, and even help for domestic violence victims are just some of the things supported by money from the Delta Regional Authority. Their projects focus on bettering the rural communities near the Mississippi River and Delta region.

President Donald Trump's proposed budget would eliminate the DRA.

That would save taxpayers about $25 million a year, but rural communities near the Mississippi River would lose a source of funding for projects that improve their quality of life.

In Paducah, the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center has benefited from DRA grants, receiving $250,000 to buy property. The center shelters and provides services for domestic violence victims.

Merryman House acquired its new campus in September. Construction will begin at the end of this month. It will soon be a peaceful sanctuary for people seeking help from abuse.

Merryman House Executive Director Mary Foley said the expansion would not have been feasible without the DRA funds.

The new property is 26 acres compared to the current property, which Foley describes as more of a residential home. It was bought in the 90s.

Hannah Akpabio is one of more than 800 people who get help from the Merryman House every year. She said since she walked through their doors, her life has changed. The Merryman House has helped her get out of a bad situation and find housing, a job and a car.

Thursday was her first time seeing the new Merryman House. "I love this place," she said.

The Merryman House has given her something no amount of money can buy, courage. "I feel relieved. I feel safe," she said.

"I'm so happy. I used to have headaches. I used to be worried a lot," Akpabio said about her time before the Merryman House. "But now I don't need to worry anymore."

Foley says seeing the project happen is a miracle, because organizations like Merryman House usually can't find the money.

"This property will become an integrated care campus, so we can save, build and change lives the way we were intended to," Foley explained. With the new property, they can help more victims. The new shelter will have more beds, and the main house will provide three meals a day.

Foley said the new campus will be open by or before December 2017.