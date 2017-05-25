Kentucky GOP leaders say right-to-work law will survive challenge

Top Kentucky Republicans are expressing confidence that the state's new right-to-work law will withstand a court challenge from organized labor.



Gov. Matt Bevin's spokeswoman, Amanda Stamper, calls it a "frivolous lawsuit" that threatens to rob Kentucky families of high-paying job opportunities.



The legislature's top two Republicans - House Speaker Jeff Hoover and Senate President Robert Stivers - say they think the law is on sound constitutional ground.



The Kentucky State AFL-CIO and Teamsters Local 89 filed the suit Thursday in Franklin County Circuit Court in Frankfort. The labor groups say the law violates the state Constitution.