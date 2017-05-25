“The Hit Man” helps raise money for Sunrise Children’s Services

Thursday afternoon the Country Club of Paducah hosted the 9th annual A&K Construction/Sunrise Children’s Services golf outing.

To reward the golfers that regularly attend, the event decided to add some entertainment this year with golf trick shot artist Chuck “The Hit Man” Hiter.

“I’ve seen him on YouTube,” A & K Construction Owner And President Ken Hunt said. “I've seen him on the Golf Channel. He's an amazing talent.”

"I just try and find the hardest way to hit a golf ball and make it behave,” Hiter said. “Just something that is visual. Ninety percent of all sensory input is visual. I just knew there was a need for entertainment in the golf business rather than just a straight clinic."

"I wouldn't try any of it without a football helmet, that's for sure,” golfer Jamey Brown said. “For a guy whose airline lost all his clubs for him to still put on a show like that was pretty impressive."

In the events nine year history it has raised around $400,000 in order to help abuse and neglected children in Paducah and across Kentucky.

"The community has really supported the tournament,” Hunt said. “We just think it’s a great cause to help these kids. That is what it's all about."

"We have tripled the amount of children that we have needed to serve,” Sunrise Children's Services Senior Director Of Philanthropy Phil Justice said. “That continues to grow. Kentucky has asked us to provide 1,000 more. We're endeavoring to do that. This effort allows us to be able to do that in this area."

Added Brown: "This is one that kind of pulls at your heart strings to take care of all the kids across Kentucky and specifically here in McCracken County."

