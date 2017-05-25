No indictment for escort, staffer in Louisville sex scandal

In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2015 file photo provided by ABC, Katina Powell, right, appears on ABC's "The View" with host Paula Faris, left, in New York. (ABC via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A grand jury declined to indict an escort and former Louisville men's basketball staffer in a sex scandal that engulfed the program.



The Jefferson County grand jury decided Thursday there wasn't enough evidence for charges of prostitution and unlawful transactions with a minor against Katina Powell and Andre McGee.



Powell wrote in a book published in 2015 that McGee hired her to provide dancers to perform sex acts for Cardinal recruits and players from 2010-2014.



The announcement by the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office comes as the school awaits discipline in early June by the NCAA after an investigation.



Louisville has imposed its own penalties, including a postseason ban in 2015-16 and reductions in scholarships and recruiting visits by coaches.

