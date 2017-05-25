President Trump's proposed budget could put Paducah arts in jeopardy

If President Donald Trump’s budget passes, one cut could leave a deep wound in local arts programs.

It’s up to the United States House and Senate to save the National Endowment for the Arts, or it will shut down.

The NEA funds a portion of the Kentucky Arts Council. I don’t know how much at this moment, but I am submitting an open records request to find out.

The KAC gives money to several theaters, art galleries, and other nonprofit organizations that promote the arts.

It’s unlikely the proposed cuts would close any of them.

This year, Maiden Alley Cinema and the Yaiser Arts center received around $3,000 each.

The Carson Center got $50,000.

Market House Theatre got $14,000.

While they may survive the cuts, some art leaders worry a piece of Paducah’s identity is being taken away.

Michael Cochran is one of them. “Arts are the culture of our community. When you talk about what is Paducah, you talk about things like: We have the symphony going on, we have the Market Jouse,” he said.

He said he thinks a cut to the arts is biting a hand that helps feed the community. “For every dollar that we get in grant funding, we return three to five dollars in revenue, tax revenue, to the city and state budgets,” Cochran said.

He says the grant money is used for educational productions, not general entertainment. “We get into classrooms,” he said, “and we're teaching —using the arts as a teaching tool for job skills and life skills. So, we're teaching kids how to communicate better.”

Debbie Wattier with the Carson Center says any additional money they receive is extremely important. “It all adds up,” she said. Grants and outside contributions make up 25 percent of their operating budget. That number is 35 percent for Market House.

“Arts are an easy thing for some people to go 'Oh, that's just frivolous stuff,' But, really it's the core of what our community is,” Cochran said.

The budget, as proposed, would end the Endowment for the Arts in 2018. There are some outstanding applications that can still be approved and funded. In fact, Market House has applied for a $150,000 match grant directly from the NEA.

If they get it, Cochran says it will go toward designs for an expansion to the theater.

The NEA recently gave the city of Paducah $10,000 for signs downtown and in LowerTown.