Morehead outlasts Murray State in OVC Tournament

Morehead State got a pair of five-run innings Thursday night at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala., as it defeated Murray State 12-6 in day three action at the OVC Tournament.



MSU got off to an early lead, scoring a run in the top of the second as a Jaron Robinson double to left center scored Kipp Moore from first. The lead didn’t last long however as the Eagles (36-21) scored five runs with two outs in the bottom half of the second to take the 5-1 lead. Four of those runs came on a grand slam by the nation’s home run leader in Niko Hulsizer.



After the Racers got a three-run home run from Jack Hranec to cut the deficit to 5-4 in the third, Morehead again scored five runs, this time in the third to extend its lead to 10-4 after three complete. The Eagles would also add a run each in the fourth and eighth innings.



The Racers got back-to-back homers from Hranec and Tyler Lawrence in the fifth to finish off the scoring for them in the contest. It was Hranec’s third of the tournament and 14th of the season. It was also Lawrence second long ball in as many days and ninth of the year.



Hranec led the Racers by going 3-for-5 at the plate in the loss while Moore was 2-of-3 and Adam Bauer went 2-for-5. The loss was the Racers’ (28-29) first this season at a neutral site, and they are now 4-1 in such contests.



Luke Brown took the loss in the start as he pitched just two innings and allowed eight runs on the night. John Lollar had a solid relief outing in the game as he went five innings and allowed just one run while striking out three.



The Racers are now one loss from elimination and will face No. 5 seed Southeast Missouri at 11 a.m., Friday.

From: Murray State Media Relations