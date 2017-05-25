Families of 2014 stabbing victims address killer during sentencing

The man who killed two women and seriously injured another while trying to rob a Cairo, Illinois, bank in 2014 will spend the rest of his life in prison. That’s the sentence Judge Phil Gilbert handed down to James Watts Thursday in federal court.

Watts’ life sentence carries with it no possibility of parole, and he’ll give up his rights to appeal. It’s part of a plea deal he made with attorneys in March in exchange for pleading guilty to attempted armed bank robbery resulting in death and possession of a firearm as a felon. Watts will face another 10 years in prison for the second charge.

In court Thursday, family members of Anita Grace and Nita Smith, the two women Watts fatally stabbed, read letters and spoke to him. Some said they had forgiveness in their hearts after the tragedy, but many said they can never forgive him for brutally killing their loved ones.

"It's not ever going to be the same without her," said Morrissa Clanahan, a cousin to Nita Jo Bush Smith. She said she’s still devastated by the loss of her loved one.

She and other family members read witness impact letters to Watts inside the courtroom, calling him a coward and evil. Some expressed hope that he would suffer greatly either in an afterlife or at the hands of others in prison. Tears ran down many faces as spouses, children and other loved ones read letters as Watts listened.

Nita Jo’s sister Carol Kachadorian said it’s hard every day without her.

"She did not deserve to go the way she went," said Kachadorian. She and her family, together with Anita Grace’s family, said it’s devastating to lose the two women. But, seeing Watts listen with no visible show of remorse before declining to say anything in the courtroom or address the family felt worse.

"You just can't forget how horrible it was. That somebody can commit such a horrible crime and not turn around and look at their family and say I'm sorry," Clanahan said.

"He had every chance in the world to turn around and say, 'I'm sorry. I apologize,' But nothing, you know? That shows what kind of an animal he is," Kachadorian said.

"I hope now that we can put this behind us and look forward to the future. I don't think there'll ever be closure for really all of us," Clanahan said. She, Nita Jo, and brothers and sisters held together with hugs during the sentencing, helping each other through. While the family’s said they’ll do their best to believe justice was served, it’s the ultimate judgment day that Watts should be worried about.

While many family members said they wanted to see the government continue to pursue the death penalty in Watts’ case, they’re grateful knowing he will never again walk the streets, able to put any other families through the tragedy they experienced.