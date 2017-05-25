Illinois State Police increases patrols for Memorial Day weekend

The Illinois State Police is increasing patrols during the Memorial Day weekend. Highway 13 and Interstate 57 are two of the busier roadways.More
A portion of KY 944 in Graves County will be closed so that a cross drain can be replaced.More
UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the southbound Interstate 69 ramp to Interstate 24 East at the I-24 Exit 43 interchange in Lyon County is back open as of 11 p.m. Monday.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says some west Kentucky roads you may travel are closed due to water over the roadway Monday, while others are back open.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 937/Cutoff Road will be closed so a new bridge can be built over Lee Creek.More
