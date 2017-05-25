Illinois State Police increases patrols for Memorial Day weekend

The Illinois State Police is increasing patrols during the Memorial Day weekend. Highway 13 and Interstate 57 are two of the busier roadways.

Nina Street has lived in Marion, Illinois, for three years, and she lives close to highway 13. She said she is not looking forward to the expected increase in traffic this Memorial Day weekend.

"It is crazy. It's worse than every day," said Street.

Street said she is happy troopers are increasing their patrols, but she believes one weekend is not enough.

"Make people slow down. Just make them slow down, because, I mean, it's just crazy," said Street.

Every day, but especially during the Memorial Day weekend, officers are going to be looking for what they call "the fatal four."

"Speeding, distracted driving, DUI, and occupant restraint. Those four items are going to be the main focus of what we are doing this weekend," said Illinois State Trooper Joey Watson.

Street said she does not plan to be on the roads this holiday weekend.

The Illinois State Police commander wants all drivers to remember to drive safely, drive smart, and arrive alive.