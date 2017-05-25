Woman hurt in single-car crash on North Friendship Road

A woman had to be taken to a local hospital Thursday after her car crashed on North Friendship Road in McCracken County.

The car left the road, traveled through a yard and into a wooded area before overturning onto the driver side in the 1700 block of North Friendship. Deputies ay 57-year-old Kathy White of Paducah was trapped inside her 2006 Nissan Spectra when the car crashed around 4:14 p.m. Thursday.

Responders with the Concord Fire Department used mechanical means to get White out of the car, and Mercy Regional EMS responders took her to a local hospital. Deputies say her injuries were not incapacitating.