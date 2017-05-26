Federal contract awarded to continue clean up at former Paducah - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Federal contract awarded to continue clean up at former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant

PADUCAH, Ky -

Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC. is now in charge of deactivating and cleaning up the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded the company at nearly $1.5 billion, five year contract.

Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, and Congressman James Comer had recently urged the Department of Energy to award a new contract.

All three lawmakers praised the announcement.

