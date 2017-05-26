Teen crashes car after falling asleep behind the wheel

A Murray teen was injured when the driver of the car she was riding in fell asleep behind the wheel.



The Calloway County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash near the intersection of KY 121 South and Allbritten Lane, south of Murray, around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.



Deputies say 19-year-old Jacob Wells of Almo was driving north on KY 121 when he fell asleep and ran off the road.



His car hit a driveway culvert, went airborne for about 75 feet, hit a fire hydrant, and then stopped near a home.



Wells was not injured in the crash. His passenger, 19-year-old Brittany Bristoe of Murray, was not wearing her seatbelt and suffered non-life threatening injuries.



She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.